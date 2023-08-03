James Floyd Mudd, Jr., 81, husband of Gloria Mudd, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Born Dec. 31, 1941 in Scott County, he was the son of the late James Floyd Mudd, Sr., and Virginia McFarland Mudd Howe.
Floyd was the meat department manager at A & P for 24 years. Following his time at A & P Floyd founded Hi-View Meats in Sadieville that is still in business today and operated by the second and third generations of his family. He was a faithful member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. Floyd enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also a history buff that loved to talk about history any time he had the chance. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, three sisters, and one grandson.
Floyd will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 60 and ½ years, Gloria Brandenburg Mudd, sons, James Floyd Mudd, III (Val), Jefferson Lewis Mudd, Sr. (Cheryl), Craig Killebrew (Gina), daughters, Mary Joyce Mudd, Amanda “Mandy” Mudd, sisters, Bobbie Jean Power, Ann Osborne (Ralph), nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 726 Lemons Mill Road, Georgetown, Kentucky. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday August 4, 2023 also at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, Pastor Mike Justice officiating. Burial will follow at Sadieville Cemetery where pallbearers will be Jeff Mudd, Jefferson Mudd, Shane Humphrey, Jon Padgett, Timothy Fendel, and Craig Killebrew. Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Mudd, III, Nicholas Osborne, Mark Quintard, and Flora Graves. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Floyd’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
