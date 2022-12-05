James Gary Lawson, Sr.
Member of the American Legion Post 24
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 1:54 am
James Gary Lawson, Sr., 78, husband of Rita Smithers Lawson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Born in Green Ridge, Penns, he was the son of the late Jacob and Nellie Anderson Lawson.
Retired from IBM/LexMark, he enjoyed playing golf, was a former state horseshoes champion and cards at the American Legion. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and an active member of the American Legion Post 24 in Georgetown.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his children, Kathy (Anthony) Simpson and James Gary Lawson, JR; sisters, Phyllis Lunsford and Brenda (Thomas) Miller; grandchildren, James Jacob Lawson, Andrew Drury, Jeremy Drury, Evan Walker Lawson, Ashley Hope Lawson and Haley Drury; great grandchildren, Isabella Lawson, Carson Lawson, Harper Lawson, Greyson Caudill and Theo Drury. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Geneva Henry, Jeannette Lawson, Jacob Lawson, JR, Ronald Lawson and Darrel Lawson.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Friday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Jessamine County. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 24, 220 Connector Rd, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
