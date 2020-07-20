James Hunter Arnold
Member of Leesburg Christian Church
James Hunter Arnold, 26, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Cynthiana, KY.
A native of Georgetown, he was the son of James Anthony Arnold and Robin Denise Massey Arnold. He was a sales manager at Georgetown Pool Supply and a member of the Bourbon County Marching Band during which time they were named National Champions.
Hunter was raised in the Centerville United Methodist Church and also Baptist. He was a member at Leesburg Christian Church where he was a part of the praise and worship team.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, James Dee Phoenix Arnold; fiancé, Betty Cooper; stepmom, Jenny Arnold; two brothers, Tanner Edward Arnold and Darin Ray Bryson Arnold; two sisters, Olivia Link and Molly Kate Arnold; grandparents, Larry and Jenny Charles, Imogene Baber, Ron and Paulette Eades and Gary Massey; great grandparents, Louise Charles and Marjorie Kuhl and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfathers, James Ronald Arnold and Billy Baber; grandmothers, Helen Elizabeth Arnold and Margaret Marie Jolly; aunt, Rhonda Marie Arnold and uncle, Darin Ray Baber.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Leesburg Christian Church, 6005 KY-1842 Cynthiana, KY by Rev. Sammy Harris. Burial will be in the Jacksonville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the church.
Pallbearers will be Chase Ritchie, Doug Shrout, Avery Francis, Matty Simpson, Travis Bales, Marty Swartz, Carter Arnold and Parker Arnold.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tanner Arnold, Brycen Arnold, Colton James Arnold and Damien Humphries.
The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY.
The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.