James 'J' Morton Wood, III
Loving husband, father and grandfather
James Morton Wood, III “J”, 74, beloved husband, father and grandfather departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 and was delivered in to the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born Aug. 22, 1947 in Lexington, he was the son of the late J. Morton Wood, Jr. and Loretta Sharp Wood. A true farmer and cattleman, J was a founding member of the Lexington Farmer’s Market in the 1970’s. He was an Agricultural Research Specialist for the University of Kentucky for his entire career, and through his work he traveled all over Kentucky making many friends along the way. J’s faith was paramount in his life, beginning with his baptism at Cane Run Baptist Church and continuing throughout his life, he carried his “church” with him wherever he went. He served as a lay chaplain for Dover Manor Nursing Home for nearly 20 years; he enjoyed his time there and brought much joy and comfort to the residents. J never met a stranger and was unselfish in his love for others. He loved best ministering to “the least of these.”
J will be forever loved and cherished by his adoring family, especially his life partner and wife, Sallie Tabb Wood, Stanford, children, Emily Wood, DVM, Medina, Ohio, John Mason (Jennifer Lynn) Wood, Georgetown, James Beckham (Heidi Lawson) Wood, Lexington, Sarah Grace Wood (Todd) Hendricks, Crystal Lake, IL, and grandchildren, Lilly Ena Wilson, Jack Rowan Wilson, Jasmine Dalton Wood, Wyatt Levi Wood, Kinsey Mae Wood and Tucker Kase Wood.
Visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral, 320 West Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor James May officiating. Private Family Graveside Service will follow at Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, PO Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589 or Shriners Children’s Lexington, Philanthropy Dept., 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.