James (J.W.) Humphrey, 89, son of the late Bill and Cynthia Wright Humphrey, of Georgetown, peacefully passed on Friday Dec. 9, 2022 surrounded by his family. James was born on Aug. 30, 1933 and he was a graduate of Garth and EKU. He retired from IBM with 37 years of service. He proudly served in the Army and Reserves. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, wintering in Florida, reading history, researching family genealogy, his many church activities and he spent many quiet hours making unique walking canes.
James leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Linda Carr Humphrey and two children, Kimberly and Troy and a sister, Bonnie Wasson of Ohio and two grandchildren, Lindsey Baunach and Alec Baunach.
Service to be held at Faith Baptist Church, 116 Pocahontas Trail Georgetown, KY 40324 on Saturday Dec. 17, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Faith Baptist Church or American Heart Association.
