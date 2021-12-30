James "Jim" Edward Dyer

James “Jim” Edward Dyer, 62, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. 

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

