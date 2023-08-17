James “Jimmy” Allen Parker, 71, passed away at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. He was born Jan. 26, 1952, in Georgetown, to the late Frank James and Joyce Devers Parker.
James is survived by his siblings, Jerry (Mary) Parker, Janice Hillard, Linda (Stanley) Covington, Steven (Kathy) Parker, David (Donna) Parker, and Danny (Margaret) Parker; children, Brenda Kay (Tri) Williams, Mary (Tracy) Coffman, Brain (Carla) Pauley, Nate (Michelle) Pauley, and Kellynn (Jesus) Patino; grandchildren, Kayla (Christopher) Cook, Michelle (Michael) Martin, Timothy McIntosh, Austin (Ashley) McClure, TJ Williams, Timothy Lane, Lester (Stephanie) Weisbecker, Erika (Louis) Walker, Thomas (Larissa) Pauley, Greyson Pauley, Eli Pauley, Gabriel Patino, and Manuel Patino; along with 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Parker of Lexington, and brothers-in-law, Larry Hillard and Edward Covington of Georgetown.
No services are planned at this time. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on James’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James "Jimmy" Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
