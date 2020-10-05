James Lloyd Wright, Sr.
James Lloyd Wright, Sr., 80, husband of Sue Mullinix Wright, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of Vada Lusby Hammond and step son to Lindsay Hammond.
He was a former production control employee of IBM for 29 years and owner of Discount Jewelry. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, was a high school and college official for 30 years, was a member of Lancaster Assembly of God and witnessed to many people about his Lord and Savior.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his children, Jimmy Wright, Kathy Wright and Susan (Greg) Agee; step brother, Gayle Hammond; grandchildren, Tonya (Chris) Brandenburg, Lindsay Wright, Elena Stepacheva, Jarod, Jase and Jemima Chong; and great grandchildren, Cody and Hailey Brandenburg.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by George Lusby, Norb King and Pastor Wendell Johnson. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time. To abide by the current regulations, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing requirements during the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Dr, Berea, KY 40403. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.