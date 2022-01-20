James Lovell Sosby Jr.
U.S. army veteran
James Lovell Sosby Jr., 95, husband of Pauline Sosby passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. James was born in Nicolas County on Dec. 20, 1926 to the late James Lovell Sosby, Sr. and Gertrude Burden Sosby. James served as a Staff Sergent in the United States Army and served in World War II and the Korean War. He held a master’s degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by General Motors for 30 years before moving to Ford Motors where he retired after 20 years of employment. James was known for his wit, rhetorical brilliance, historian, plantsman in his herbs, vegetables, and gardening. Devoted husband, father, and grandfather he had an amazing personality, love for life, people and animals. He loved to travel the world and to seek adventures, taking in all life had to offer. He also enjoyed visiting new places and meeting new people. James loved to laugh with his friends and family and had plenty of stories to share and especially enjoyed sharing memories and stories with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by and infant daughter, Debra Sosby, daughter, Irene Maderholtz, son, James R. Williams, four sisters and two brothers.
James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Pauline Mattox Sosby, daughters, Rita (Jay) Swan, Alaska, Patty (Steve) Moore, Paris, Paula Williams, Georgetown, son, Timmy Williams, Florida, brothers, Marshall Sosby, Sonny Sosby, grandchildren, Jorg (Carina) Maderholtz, Peter Kiowski, Tomas Sayer (Heather) Ballinger, Kaleb (Brittany) Coy, Troy Williams, Tanis (Jodie) Street, Amanda (Shawn) Kittle, Jim Williams, Zack Smith, greatgrandchildren, Carina, Mariella, Tomas Wayne, Rylee, Leah, Gabriel, Anna, Wade and Trent.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. Richard Gardner and Pastor Jack Shoup officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. The family asks that all those attending services please wear a mask. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana. Pallbearers will be Tomas Sayer Ballinger, Kaleb Douglas Coy, Barry Wise, Eric Webb, John Giles, Pearly King and Tomas Wayne Ballinger. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Moore, Larry Fight, Jimmy Fight, Troy Williams, Boyd Wright, Gary Mattox, Jim Gulley, Jorg Maderholtz, Zack Smith, Mike Mattox, Wayne Vickers, Johnny Montgomery, Ricky Smith, and Jock Conley.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Condolences may be expressed online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.