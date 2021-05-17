James Mark McGohon
Member of Kentucky Pond Hoppers Fishing Club
James Mark McGohon, 61, of Georgetown, died on Thursday, the 13th day of May, 2021, at his residence. Born in Versailles, he was the son of the late Donald Lewis McGohon and Mary Margaret Collins McGohon Jackson. He was a farrier and an inveterate fan of Kentucky thoroughbred horse racing. Fishing was his pastime of choice, and he was a member of the Kentucky Pond Hoppers fishing club. He was a merciless Nerf War player, engaging his children, grandchildren, and even other adults.
His survivors include his wife, Donna Derefinko of Georgetown; his children, Sam McGohon and his wife, Leslie, of Georgetown, Elizabeth McGohon Tingle and her husband, Brandon, of Frankfort, and Shea McGohon also of Georgetown; his brothers, David McGohon of Versailles and Robert Earl McGohon of Lutz, Florida; his sister, Nancy McGohon Shelman and her husband, Stephen, of Shelbyville; and his grandchildren, Olivia McGohon, Remington Tingle, and Matthew McGohon.
The family will hold a private memorial celebration of life at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center, 4155 Walt Robertson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.