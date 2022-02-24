James Paul Wood
James Paul Wood, 79, husband of Margaret Wood, passed away, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born March 12, 1942 in Indiana to the late James Jennings and Ina Griffieth Wood. He retired after 42 years as a machine repair technician for Square D, and 25 years in the Army Reserves. He was a member for more than 60 years of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, and loved fishing with his family.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Wood, and Edward “Cookie” Wood.
James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Coulter Wood, children, Gregory Todd Wood, of Sadieville, Kimberly Wood (Mike) Cappelletti, of Georgetown, siblings, John (Bernice) Wood, of North Carolina, Debbie (Gary) Haney, of Arizona, Dale (Kim) Wood, of Richmond, Martha Little, of Richmond, grandchildren, Stacey (Kyle) Roach, of Georgetown, Celestia (Tyler Graves) Cappelletti, of Sadieville, Megan (Blake Dodds) Wood, of Georgetown, Shaelyn Grace Wood, of Sadieville, great grandchildren, Avery Roach, Ryann Roach, and Logan James Drexel Graves.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Daryl Hyatt, Brian Hyatt, Blake Dodd, Tyler Graves, Rocky Kouns, & Steve Popp. Family and Friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on James’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.