James Randall Lewis
Member of Stamping Ground Christian Church
James Randall Lewis, 80, husband of Jane Ellis Lewis, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Lois Day Volgalsong and Wilson Norbert Lewis.
A former truck driver and contractor, he was a member of Stamping Ground Christian Church, enjoyed traveling, spending time with family.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his sons, Terry Neal (Mary) Lewis, Sebring, Florida, William B. Lewis and John A. (Maria) Lewis, both of Georgetown; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, William Berkley Lewis and Wilson N. Lewis.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted Rev. Sam Glenn. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be James Allen Lewis, Terry N. Lewis, Mason E. Lewis, Duncan A. Lewis, Austin Lewis and Josh Walls. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Please remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while visiting the family at the funeral home. Johnson’s Funeral Home will be following guidelines for 50% capacity.