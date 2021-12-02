James Randall "Randy" Traylor
U.S. Army Veteran
James Randall “Randy” Traylor, 77, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. He was born June 16, 1944 in Georgetown, son of the late Edgar “Buddy” and Alma (Hughes) Traylor. Randy served in the United States Army 101st Division and retired from G&J Pepsi Cola, where he had been the Fleet Maintenance Manager. Randy was an avid horseman and enjoyed being around horses as often as he could.
Randy is survived by his companion, Pam Pranger-Courtemanche; his three children, Charles “Chuck” (Rachel) Traylor, Kim (Brad) Bohannon and Emily (Wiley) Harrison; four grandchildren, Abby Traylor, Cole Traylor, Jodi Harrison and Kasey Harrison; his step-sons, Chad Terry and Beau Terry. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Harris and his wife, Sue Ann Traylor.
Randy’s Celebration Of Life Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Old Friends Farm. 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or The Retired Race Horse Project, 3357 Hazelwood Road, Edgewater, Maryland 21037. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.