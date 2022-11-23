James Richard “Ricky” Lancaster
Graduate of Scott County High School
James Richard “Ricky” Lancaster
Graduate of Scott County High School
James Richard “Ricky” Lancaster, 41, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born on Jan. 2, 1981 in Lexington to Donna Brandenburg and Steve Lancaster. Ricky was a 1999 graduate of Scott County High School, and he loved reading, playing video games, working on computers, and most of all his daughter.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy Wilson, Wanda Wilson, and James Lancaster.
Ricky will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Draxie Lancaster, Georgetown, parents, Donna Wilson (Larry) Brandenburg, Georgetown, Steve (Teresa) Lancaster, Sadieville, siblings, Mike (Bridget) Lancaster, Frankfort, Dakota (McKayla) Brandenburg, Cynthiana, Morgan (Rees) Feeback, Cynthiana, and grandmother, Shirley Lancaster, Sadieville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Brother Mike Ryan officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Sadieville Cemetery where pallbearers will be Jimmy Cox, Rees Feeback, Dakota Brandenburg, Jimmy Lancaster, Alan Hale, and Mike Fuller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Gather Place Mission, 339 Bourbon Street, Georgetown, KY 40324. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Ricky’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.