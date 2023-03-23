James Riddle, husband of Weesie Brill, departed this life on Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home in Paris, Kentucky, with family by his side, at the age of 78 years. James was born in Georgetown on Dec. 17, 1944, the son of the late Palmer and Bonnie Cannon Riddle.
James attended Georgetown College, was a farmer, and of the Christian faith. When spending time around him you would soon realize he was very enthusiastic about horses and horsemanship, especially draft horses, as well as enjoying being around other animals, especially his dog, Kit. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Brill; and brother, Palmer Riddle, Jr.
Along with his wife Weesie, he is survived by two daughters, Jamie Riddle, Rebecca (Darin) O’Hair; one son, Quentin Brill; and one granddaughter, Olivia O’Hair. Also surviving is a sister, Betty Purvis; and a niece, Carla (Kenny) Miles.
A private graveside service will be held for the family of James Riddle with Rev. Steve Bruce officiating. Interment will be in the Current Family Cemetery with casket bearers being Timmy Evans, Brandon Evans, Quentin Brill, Joe Mike McDaniel, Ronnie Monroe, and George Harney. www.hintonturner.com.
