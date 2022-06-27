James Rudy Winters, 65, husband of Nelissa “Nikki” (Bowling) Winters, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1957 in Georgetown, son of the late Ralph Lee and Dorothy Lorena (Moreland) Winters.
Rudy was owner and operator of Winters Electric. He enjoyed woodworking and camping and spending time with his family.
In addition to his beloved wife, Rudy is survived by his three sons, Brian Wesley (Heather) Winters, Jeremy Ryan (Amanda) Winters and James Adam (Ashley) Winters; five grandchildren, Ethan Winters, Billie Kelley, Bianca Winters, Carson Winters and Katherine Winters; his sister, Martha Gunnell; his brother, Ralph (Rhonda) Winters.Rudy’s Memorial Visitation will be Friday, July 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
