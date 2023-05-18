James Stilmon “Jimmy” Richardson

James Stilmon “Jimmy” Richardson, 78, husband of Barbara Richardson, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born Oct. 23, 1944, in Scott County, he was the son of the late Robert F. “Buddy” Richardson and Edith Irene Anderson Richardson. 

