James T. Padgett
Graduate of Scott County High School
James T. Padgett, 31, of Stamping Ground, died at UCMC in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, after a work-related accident in Nicholasville. He was born in Georgetown on April 22, 1990 to Mary Mudd of Sadieville. Jim played football for Scott County High School, where he graduated in 2009. He served in the United States Army Reserve with the 979 Engineer Company and was a member of the Mallard Point Baptist Church.
Jim enjoyed being with people and will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to his mother, Mary, he is survived by his fiancé, Madison Duckworth of Stamping Ground, his children, Aurora Maxine Padgett, and Alice Padgett; brothers: Jonathon Padgett, and Shane Humphrey; sisters: Ashly Kelly (Martin), and Autumn Padgett, both of Owensboro, and Bailey Humphrey of Sadieville. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents: Floyd and Gloria Mudd of Sadieville, a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and numerous friends.
Memorial Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will take place at the funeral home with Dr. John Travis officiating at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 with Military Honors.
