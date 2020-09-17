James T. Thomason
Member of Stamping Ground Christian Church
James T. Thomason, 84, widower of Donna Muntz Thomason, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Stamping Ground, he was the son of the late Charlie Lewis and Edith Hall Thomason.
A member of Stamping Ground Christian Church, he was a retired farmer, working with tobacco, hay and cattle. He worked at Buffalo Springs Distillery in Stamping Ground and Stagg Distillery in Frankfort before retiring from the Bluegrass Army Depot in Lexington. A former MP with the Air Force, he later served in the Army Reserves retiring with the rank of First Sargeant in 1994.
He is survived by his daughters, Karla (John) Barnes, Kimberly (Barry) Hay and Kaye (Billy) McIntosh; brothers, Bobby (Minnie Lou) Thomason, Carl (Patricia) Thomason and Paul (Linda) Thomason; grandchildren, Joseph Lee Reynolds, Aaron Wilson Reynolds, Lea Ellen Finch, Justin Clark Thompson, Jesse Lewis Thompson, Thomas Lee McIntosh, Maria Hope McIntosh and Travis Reed McIntosh; as well as eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Tanya Metten and Helen Collins.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Stephen Bruce. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Sunday till service time. Please remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while visiting the family at the funeral home.
Johnson’s Funeral Home will be following guidelines for 50% capacity. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Disabled American Veterans.
James T. Thomason
Member of Stamping Ground
Christian Church
James T. Thomason, 84, widower of Donna Muntz Thomason, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Stamping Ground, he was the son of the late Charlie Lewis and Edith Hall Thomason.
A member of Stamping Ground Christian Church, he was a retired farmer, working with tobacco, hay and cattle. He worked at Buffalo Springs Distillery in Stamping Ground and Stagg Distillery in Frankfort before retiring from the Bluegrass Army Depot in Lexington. A former MP with the Air Force, he later served in the Army Reserves retiring with the rank of First Sargeant in 1994.
He is survived by his daughters, Karla (John) Barnes, Kimberly (Barry) Hay and Kaye (Billy) McIntosh; brothers, Bobby (Minnie Lou) Thomason, Carl (Patricia) Thomason and Paul (Linda) Thomason; grandchildren, Joseph Lee Reynolds, Aaron Wilson Reynolds, Lea Ellen Finch, Justin Clark Thompson, Jesse Lewis Thompson, Thomas Lee McIntosh, Maria Hope McIntosh and Travis Reed McIntosh; as well as eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Tanya Metten and Helen Collins.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Stephen Bruce. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Sunday till service time. Please remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while visiting the family at the funeral home.
Johnson’s Funeral Home will be following guidelines for 50% capacity. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Disabled American Veterans.