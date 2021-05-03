James W. "J.W." Ballard
Army veteran
James W. "J.W." Ballard, 86, widower of Betty Ratliff Ballard, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home. J.W. was born to the late Treffert and Leona Ballard on June 10, 1934 in Winchester. He attended Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church and was a member of Gano Baptist Church. J.W. served as a former educator in the Scott County School System and was a former Scott County basketball coach and farmer. He was also an educator in Menifee and Nicholas counties. He loved coaching, basketball and keeping up with former students. He was a very proud, independent man. He loved coaching, basketball and keeping up with former students. J.W. was an Army veteran. He was a very proud, independent man.
J.W. was preceded in death by a son, Jay Scott Ballard. J.W. is survived by grandson, James Dalton Ballard of Georgetown; special friends he considered family: Vernon & Leslie Mullett, their daughters Carlie and Rachel; and Jackie Cannon Harris, and her daughter Jilliann Harris. He is also survived by Ronnie Garrison of Harrison County, and several family members in Clark County.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers send donations to The Salvation Army, 100 Washington Square, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.