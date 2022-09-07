James W. “Jimmy” Carr III
James W. “Jimmy” Carr III, 89, widower of Helen L. Johnson Carr, passed away, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Georgetown. He was born in Scott County to the late James W. Carr Jr. and Anna Mae Harp Carr on June 10, 1933.
Jimmy was a graduate of the original Great Crossing High School, where he played basketball and baseball with his cousin and brothers. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving his country in Germany during the Korean War. He was a Coach in Youth Baseball from 1963 until 1977 and had his private pilot licenses. Jimmy was a long-time member of Berea Christian Church, where he was active and held numerous positions, including Chairman of the Board, and attended Old Union Christian Church later in life. He retired after 38 1/2 years with Bellsouth, where he started as a line man then an Electronic Technician II. He loved Franks Donuts. Jimmy also worked for 20 years with Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, he was more than staff, he was family. Jimmy Carr exemplified a servant’s heart. He greatly loved his family and his friends and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jeffery R. Carr; grandchildren, Brittany Rae Carr and Jeremy Roberts Carr, all of Georgetown. He is also survived by his brother, Logan G. Carr and sister, Bonnie J. Morgan, both of Georgetown, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his special friend, Dorothy Moore. Jimmy is preceded in death by his son, James “Jamie” Carr IV; daughter-in-law, Karen D. Carr; and sisters and brother: Josephine Smith, Lorraine McMillen Fuller, Waunita Nass, and Douglas Carr.
Jimmy’s visitation for family and friends will be 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, and Thursday from 1 p.m. until time of the service at 2p.m., Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Gary Carr, Mike Carr, Gary Chambers, Mark Wilhoite, Dennis Thompson, and Ramsey Bell. Honorary bearers will be Logan Carr, Allen (Gip) Carr, Keith McMillen, Carl Johnson, Jr, and Harlan Wilson.
Memories and condolences to the family may be expressed on Jimmy’s website page at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
