James W. “Jimmy” Carr III

James W. “Jimmy” Carr III, 89, widower of Helen L. Johnson Carr, passed away, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Georgetown. He was born in Scott County to the late James W. Carr Jr. and Anna Mae Harp Carr on June 10, 1933. 