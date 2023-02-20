James William (JW) Wilson III
James William Wilson (JW) III, 84, passed away on February 16, 2023. He was born on October 3, 1938, in Charleston to the late James William Wilson, Jr, and Cora James Wilson.
JW spent most of his childhood growing up in Franklin and Louisville and he graduated from Louisville Eastern High School. JW was an electrical engineering graduate of the Speed Scientific School at the University of Louisville and had a successful 30-year career with Mason & Hanger Engineering serving as President from 1986 to 2000. Earlier in life, he enjoyed flying private airplanes and during retirement, he loved sailing in the Caribbean. JW was an avid Porsche enthusiast and active member of the Porsche Club of the Bluegrass. He was also a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Lexington.
He is survived by his wife Ledlie Gresham Wilson; children, E. Tyler Wilson (Susan), and H. Mason Wilson; grandchildren, Gresham, Tanner, and Peyton Wilson; and siblings, Arthur C. Wilson of Louisville, and Emily Wilson Miller of Louisville.
A memorial visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY, 40513. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators Cynthiana, 1317 US 62 Cynthiana, KY 41031, or K.E.T, 560 Cooper Drive Lexington, KY 40502.
