James "Woody" Eades Jr.
U.S. Army Veteran
James W. “Woody” Eades, Jr., 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at his home in Georgetown.
The husband of Betty McMillen Eades for 66 years. Woody was a graduate of Garth High School where he was a member of many sports teams. In his lifetime Woody served his country in the United States Army, served the Lord as a member and deacon at Great Crossings Baptist Church. Woody was the manager of Wilson/Cox-Botkin Hardware Store for 36 years. Woody was the son of the late Frances and James W. Eades, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Norman Eades. In addition to his wife he is also survived by his sister, Frances Trowbridge. Woody will be loved and remembered for a longtime by the people he dearly loved and helped.
In honoring Woody’s request he was buried privately on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Georgetown Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.