Jami Whitley Turner
Loving wife, mother, and daughter
Jami Whitley Turner, 38, wife of Randy Turner, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her home in Lexington. Born Aug. 27, 1983 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of Sandra Payton Fields Washburn and the late Barry Whitley. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Harry Payton, paternal step-grandfather, Dale Barron, and uncle, Dennis Whitley.
Jami will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Randy Turner, Lexington, mother, Sandra Payton Fields Washburn, stepfather, Eric Washburn, Georgetown, children, Kenna Capri Wilson, Jayden Bryce Whitley, brother, Patrick (Kelsey) Franzenburg, Lyndhurst, Ohio, maternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Rayton, paternal grandmother, Barbara Barron, paternal grandfather David Whitley Sr., mother-in-law, Della Gallagher, aunts, Diane (Phillip) Allen, Deborah Raider, uncles, Richard Payton, James (Debbie) Payton, Joe (Joanie) Payton, Steve Payton, David (Katrina) Whitley, Bruce Whitley, and soon to be niece Franzenburg and host of cousins and friends.
Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Ron Lee Butler, Patrick Franzenburg, Steve Payton, Payton Thurmond, Phillip Allen, and Anthony Johnson. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Jami’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
