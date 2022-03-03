Jane D. Lewis
Member of First Christian Church
Jane D. Lewis, 78, widow of James Randall Lewis, passed away, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late George and Edith Sharp Ellis.
A hairdresser for most of her career, she was an accomplished upholsterer and recently served as a season cook with the Scott County Public Schools. A member of First Christian Church, she attended Central Christian Church, was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed time with her family and travelling.
She is survived by her son, Terry Neal (Mary) Lewis, Sebring, Florida, William B. Lewis, Somerset and John A. (Maria) Lewis, Georgetown; sister, Betty Faye Green; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins including special cousin Charlene Whitlock. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Ellis.
Funeral services were conducted Thursday, March 3, 2022. Casket bearers were Duncan Lewis, Mason Lewis, Jamie Lewis, Terry Lewis II, Josh Walls, Austin Lewis, Conner Lewis and Steve Riddell. Honorary bearers were Caden Lewis, Toby Murray, Gary A. Smith, Michael Weeks, Christopher Weeks and Lucas Weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.