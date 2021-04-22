Jane Hope Snyder Oldham Fields
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Jane Hope Snyder Oldham Fields, 103, passed away April 20, 2021, in Louisville. She was born November 14, 1917, in Louisville. Jane Hope was the daughter of the late William S. and Anna Saunders Snyder.
After graduating from Atherton High School, Jane Hope entered Georgetown College in the depths of the Great Depression. She was involved in college programs and activities throughout her life. She was a lifetime member and former president of the Woman’s Association and served as co-chair of the alumni council. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. In 2006, she served as co-chair of the Rucker Hall Reunion Committee. Later in life, she was a volunteer in the development office where she phoned birthday greetings to college alumni. In 2009, Jane Hope was awarded an honorary doctorate by Georgetown College.
Jane Hope married J.O. “Scoop” Oldham in 1938. She enjoyed being part of Lair & Oldham Clothing Store, a family business in downtown Georgetown, for many years. Five years after Scoop’s passing, Jane Hope married Dr. Carl Fields who died in 2001. Jane Hope accepted Christ as her Savior as a young girl. She was an active member of Georgetown Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School superintendent and teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, and Women’s Missionary Union officer. The Fields Sunday School Class at Georgetown Baptist is named in honor of Jane Hope and Carl Fields.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Jane Hope was preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Snyder. She is survived by her sons: Dr. Ben (Marilyn) Oldham of Lexington and Robin (Jeana) Oldham of Louisville; three grandchildren: Dr. Shannon (John) Sampson, Jon (Suzi) Oldham of Lexington and Hunter (Scott) Weinberg of Louisville; ten great-grandchildren: Lauren Clay, Ty and Sarah Sampson; Asha, Addison, Benjamin and Aubrey Oldham of Lexington; and Anne Miriam, Eloise and Beatrice Weinberg of Louisville; and her brother: Don (Mary Elizabeth) Snyder of Louisville.
Graveside service will be at Georgetown Cemetery on Friday, April 23 at 11 a.m. with Dr. Steve Hadden officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Doug Ahrens, Randy Fox, Bob Mills, Bill Stakelin, Scott Weinberg, John Sampson, Daryl Snyder, Mark Snyder, Dr. Rogers Redding, Henry Hays and Larry McVay. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40243. Due to current regulations, please wear a face covering while visiting with the family and during the graveside service. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.