Jane Offutt Swimm
Member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church
Jane Offutt Swimm, 69, widow of Donald Swimm, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Willard Thomas Offutt, SR and Mildred Muddiman Offutt Johnson.
A former administrative assistant with the State of Kentucky, she was a devoted member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, her dogs, was an avid UK fan and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many. She is survived by her children, Kelly Botkin Sayre (Corey) and Robert Joseph Botkin (Chloe Barker), Clarinda Falcone, Danette Swimm-Anderson (Paul) and Danita Thibeault (David); as well as 18 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and nephews, John and Jeff Offutt. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Offutt.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday at Safe Harbor Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Andy Waldroup. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Casket bearers will be Corey Sayre, Reid Sayre, Paul Anderson, David Thibeault and Adriaen Thibeault. Visitation will be 2 p.m. till service time at the church. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.