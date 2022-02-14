Jane Roe Mason
Jane Roe Mason, 74, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. She was born in Lexington on Aug. 3, 1947 to the late Virgil Lee and Ida Rebecca Shepard Roe. Jane was married to her late husband, Rodney Gene Mason, for 51 years before his passing.
Jane lived in Stamping Ground for 51 years where she raised her family before moving to Georgetown in the later part of her life. She drove a school bus for Scott County Public Schools for 10 years and retired from Walmart after 20 years. Jane was a member of the Central Church of Christ in Georgetown. She loved crocheting, crafting, and her grandkids.
Jane is survived by three children, Permelia (Millie) Pence (Mike) of Taylorsville, Annette Elam (Matthew) of Georgetown, and Tara Cabrera of Stamping Ground; a brother, Ricky L. Roe of Frankfort; a sister, Henrietta Powell of Lawrenceburg; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Lee and Ida Rebecca Shepard Roe; and husband, Rodney Gene Mason.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Penn Memorial Baptist Church (3309 Main St, Stamping Ground, KY 40379) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m.. The graveside service will follow the funeral service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground.
Brother Jim Hardy will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Pence, Christopher Whitcomb, William Whitcomb, Zackary Elam, Jason Wright, and Alejandro Vera.