Jane Stratton Wood
Member of Great Crossing Baptist Church
Jane Stratton Wood, 90, widow to Ernest Wood, passed away at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020. Jane had surgery, to remove her gallbladder, April 29th and was unable to recover. She was born in Lawrenceburg on November 28, 1929 to the late Obed and Madge Holt Stratton.
Jane graduated from Western High School in Anderson County, retired from food services at Garth Elementary school in Georgetown and owned a beauty shop. She was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church and was a faithful member of her Philathea Sunday school class. Jane loved the holidays, both decorating and celebrating, but most of all, Jane loved spending time with her family.
Jane is survived by her children: Scotty (Kathy) Wood of Georgetown, Terry Wood of Louisville, Lisa (Bobby) Fehrs of St. Augustine, Florida and Jeff (Terri) Wood of Lexington; grandchildren: Carmen Coleman of Louisville, Kevin (Sarah) Wood of Ann Harbor, Michigan, Kris (Michelle) Wood of Pittsboro, North Carolina, Matthew Wood of Lexington and Kurtis (Leigh) Wood of Crestwood; and great grandchildren: Kaleb Wood, Sam Wood, Viviann Wood, Lexie Jane Wood, Alexandra Wood, Emily Wood and Cameron Wood. She is also survived by her brothers, Billy (Joyce) Stratton and Kenneth “Bud” (Jo) Stratton, both of Lawrenceburg, her daughter-in-law, Patti Wood and a large number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Ernest L. “Ernie” Wood, daughter-in-law, Carolyn S. Wood, sisters and brothers: Lenora Drummond, Janice Peach, Geraldine Drury, James Silas Stratton and Michael Stratton.
Services will be private with a private burial to follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Great Crossing Baptist Church, 1061 Stamping Ground Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 and Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend.
