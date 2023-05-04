Janet Kay Lingo, 80, from Detroit, Michigan and a 40-year resident of Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Washington Township, Michigan. Janet was born May 17, 1942, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Gosch) Rhoades.
Janet graduated from Laura E. Osborne High School in Detroit, Michigan. She was a dedicated wife of 55 years to William A. Lingo (deceased 2007) and cleaned homes for many years in Georgetown. Janet enjoyed crafts, gardening, and cooking.
Janet is survived by her son, Corey Lingo of Kentucky, Amy Lingo of Kentucky, mother of Jack Lingo and Caroline Lingo, stepbrothers, Kevin (Laurie) Howard and Timothy (Janice) Howard, sister, Sheila Gordon and twin sister, Judith Allmacher, grandchildren Jack Lingo, Caroline Lingo, Kelsi Spillman, Tre (Kaylee) Spillman, and great-grandchild Levi Michael Spillman.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Sam Glenn officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Janet’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
