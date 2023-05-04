Janet Kay Lingo

Janet Kay Lingo, 80, from Detroit, Michigan and a 40-year resident of Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Washington Township, Michigan. Janet was born May 17, 1942, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Gosch) Rhoades.  

Service information

May 9
Visitation
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
May 9
Funeral
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
2:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
