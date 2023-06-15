Janet Morgan Burlingame
Janet Morgan Burlingame, 79, of Joplin, Missouri, passed into Peace surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. She was loved and respected by many people from various stages of her life.
Janet was born Nov. 5, 1943 in Hugo, Oklahoma to the late Hayden and Betty Jane (Braddock) Morgan. She spent most of her life in Texas and Oklahoma raising her children in Idabel, Oklahoma. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from her beloved University of Oklahoma in 1980. She worked many years as a Regional Sales Manager for Xerox and Ricoh Companies. She moved to Joplin in 1997 to be near family. She married Anson Burlingame, who was born and raised in Georgetown, on Dec. 28, 1999 in Joplin. Together they were blessed with 23 years before her passing.
She was an incredibly smart, strong and independent woman all of her life. Her artistic talents were remarkable as shown in paintings and pottery throughout her home. She was a master gardener and dearly loved all of her pets. She especially had a lifetime love for Bassett Hounds and always had at least one dating back to her children’s early childhood. She loved to travel with Anson in the RV with grandkids in tow all over the country. They enjoyed spontaneous excursions driving until they found a place to stop. These were some of the happiest times of her life. This past summer, Janet embarked on a “bucket list” trip driving the Historic Route 66 with her children, Trey and Jamie. Many of her friends and loved ones thought she was “nuts”. In essence, she lived her life to the fullest and shared her love and passions with her family and friends all her life. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Janet is survived by her husband, Anson Burlingame; son, Dr. Trey Butler and wife, Cynthia of Joplin; daughter, Jamie Gruber and husband, Paul of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two step-sons, John Burlingame and wife, Kendra of Arlington, Virginia; Paul Burlingame and wife, Jenny of Bernardsville, New Jersey; and 11 grandchildren, Morgan Garfield and husband, Joshua; Brooks, Sydney and Ashley Butler; Garrett, Wyatt, and Bennett Gruber; Kaley and Reilly Burlingame; Charlotte Burlingame; and Ethan Peterson. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, brother Phillip Morgan, and previous husband and father of her children, Dr. James Butler.
A Memorial Service and internment will take place at Georgetown Cemetery on July 1, 2023 at 1 p.m.
