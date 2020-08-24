Janet Ruth Wolsterman Kidwell
Devoted wife, mother and grandmother
Janet Ruth Wolsterman Kidwell, 77, widow of Tom Ray Kidwell, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Hettie Ingram Wolsterman.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and listening to Elvis Presley. She is survived by her children, Tom Ray Kidwell, Jr, Kevin (Linda) Kidwell, David (Kim) Kidwell, Loreen Sue (Randal) Thompson and Lisa (Micah) Lopresto; her “third daughter”, Leslie Staats; brother, Fred James Wolsterman; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Burck and Shirley Frommer.
A memorial service will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m.