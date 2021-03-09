Janice L. Raisor
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Janice L. Raisor, 74, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Louisville. She was born in Georgetown on April 17, 1946 to the late Marvin L. “Pete” and Lillie Clifton Raisor. Janice was a graduate of Georgetown High School and a member of Gano Baptist Church. She was an avid reader, loved her dogs and enjoyed making crafts. Janice was a former employee of Gall’s and Mallard Pen & Pencil Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Moore (Eric) of Lexington; grandchildren, Kailyn R. Moore, Jarod M. Moore and Nicholas S. Moore; great grandson, Michael A. Blakely. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother, Marvin L. “Pete” Raisor (Barbara) of Louisville and nieces, Heavenly R. Benn of Huntsville, Alabama, and Jennifer L. Wilson and Julie E. Raisor, both of Louisville. Janice is preceded in death by her brother, Robert S. “Bobby” Raisor.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service immediately following with Dr. Jim Cobban officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at The Forum at Brookside and also Hosparus in Louisville for their care.
Memorials may be made in Janice’s name to American Diabetes Association, P.O Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 and First Baptist Church of Middletown, 11721 Main Street, Middletown, KY 40243.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.