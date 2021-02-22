Janice Lynn Brumley
Member of Grace Christian Church
Janice Lynn Brumley, 54, wife to Phil Brumley, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born in Harrison County Kentucky on March 16, 1966 to Shirley Warner and the late Dorcas Faye Ecklar Warner. Janice was a graduate of Scott County High School, loved soap operas and attended Grace Christian Church. She loved taking care of children and was a foster mother for many.
In addition to her husband, Phil and her father, Shirley, she is survived by a sister, Christy Nickerson of London, Kentucky; niece, Jessica Hurt; great nieces and great nephews, Elijah Gordley, Abagail Gordley, Samantha Warner, Amanda Warner and Mike Warner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Abe & Brenda Brumley.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 starting at 11 a.m. until of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.