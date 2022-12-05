Janice Marie Schweitzer
Member of the Red Hat Society
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 1:23 am
Janice Marie Schweitzer, 83, retired accountant with Johnson Controls and husband of Richard O. Schweitzer, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Born in Champlain, New York, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Marie Matott Lavalley.
A member of St. John Catholic Church, she enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking and writing short stories. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and served as an usher at the Lexington Opera House for some time.
In addition to her husband of 45 years, she is survived by her children, Keith (Susan) North, MaryAnne (Keith) Burkert, Dennis (Sheri) North, Donald (Shay) North and Rebecca (Beau) Wright ; step children, Sheryl (Arnold) Reid, Scott Schweitzer and Stuart (Christine) Schweitzer; siblings, Judy Coryell, Joy (Justin) St. James, Jill (Dwayne) Thomas, Jackie (Mark) Daniels, James Lavalley, Jon Lavalley, Jeff (Brenda) Lavalley and Joel (Jean) Lavalley; 21 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren with one on the way as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Lavalley.
A memorial mass will be 3 p.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Visitation will be 1 p.m. till service time. A private burial will take place at the St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US-62, Cynthiana, KY 41031. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
