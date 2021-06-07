Jarrett Ray Lyons
Scott County High School graduate
Jarrett Ray Lyons, 37, and husband to April Lynn Lyons, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at U.K.Medical Center in Lexington. Jarrett was born on Jan. 8, 1984 in Lexington to Vicki Jo Wright, of Stamping Ground and the late Darrell Ray Lyons. He was a graduate of Scott County High School, worked with Concept Packing, and enjoyed farming and working the land.
In addition to his wife, April and mother, Vicki, he is survived by his son Jarrett Ray Lyons II of Georgetown, Step son Micheal Cooper, of Monticello, step daughter, Brandy Lamb of Frankfort; brothers, Nathan Bates and Dylan Lyons, both of Frankfort; sisters, Megan Howard of Stamping Ground, Stacy Lyons and Presley Lyons, both of Frankfort. He is also survived by his grandmother, Evelyn Lyons of Stamping Ground and numerous, Aunts, Uncles and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Lyons, his maternal grandparents, Jack and Louise Wright, brother, Darrell Alan Lyons, step-son James Cooper and nephew Jachin Lyons.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m., until time of the service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Glenn Redman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Buford Lyons, Nathan Bates, Mike Howard, Cameron Howard, James Harrod, and Steve Hockensmith, serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers will be Cody Howard and Nick Hardin.
Online condolences may be send to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.