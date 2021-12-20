Jayla Dawn Brodeur
Loving daughter, wife and mother
Jayla Dawn Brodeur, 24, passed away Dec. 16, 2021 at University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born in Edgewood, Kentucky, March 7, 1997 to Bernice Brodeur and Jesse Burden. She is preceded in death by her sister, Natasha Brodeur; and maternal grandmother, Bernice Hicks.
She is survived by her husband, Trey Turk; stepson, Jordan Turk; daughters, Avalee and Amaya Turk; great aunt Michelle Ward; and mother-in-law, Pamela Mattox; and several aunts and uncles. Survivors also include her sisters, Danielle (Phillip) Evick, Melodie (Michael) Flynn, Jordyn (Nick) Marcum; brothers, Jack, Christopher, and Daniel Burden; five nieces; two nephews; and her mother, Bernice Brodeur, and her father, Jesse Burden.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery Graveside.
Pallbearers will be Nick Marcum, Jacob Jones, Jason Jones, Scotty Burgess, Carlos Hicks, Phill Baker, David Burden, and Jack Burden. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.