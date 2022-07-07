JD Moore, 58, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center. He was born on April 16, 1964 in Dayton to Alice Francis Gibbs Moore and the late Dr. R. Dean Moore. He was a 1982 graduate of Pleasure Ridge Park High School, attended Arizona State, University of Kentucky and Georgetown College. He earned his Master’s Degree in History from University of Kentucky.
He worked as a manager for Honey Baked Hams, was a very active with the Georgetown College Alumni Association, loved history, football, softball and golf. JD also was a member of the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway.
JD will be lovingly remembered by his children, Evan Moore, Greensboro, North Carolina, Mallie Moore, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, mother, Alice Francis Gibbs Moore, Georgetown, brothers, Stephen (Vickie) Moore, Flowery Branch, Georgia, Dan (Kenda) Moore, Georgetown, nieces and nephews, Austin Moore, Lauren Moore, Aiden Moore and Megan Moore.
Services celebrating JD’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, Midway, Kentucky with Pastor Todd Lester officiating. Memorial Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m., following the service friends and family are invited to stay for fellowship and refreshments in the Fellowship Hall.
