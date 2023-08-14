Jean E. Rogers Richardson, 92, widow of John C. Richardson, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Dover Manor in Georgetown. Born March 28, 1931 in St. Albans, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William Brady and Ethel Lambert Rogers.
Jean was retired from Parker Seal and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She loved playing the piano and enjoyed flower gardening. Jean was an avid bowler, member of the Ruritan Club, and previously raised chihuahuas. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Rogers, Cathlene Goad, Justine Ellison, and Janet Wilson.
Jean will be lovingly remembered by her children, John W. (Judy) Richardson, Georgetown, Brenda (John) Weber, Grantville, PA, Debbie (Gerald) Tackett, Stamping Ground, Beverly Richardson (Rachel Taylor), Dry Ridge, 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and special caregivers, Linda Demick, Bonnie Rodgers, Carla Peak, Hospice caregivers, Samantha, Sydney, Ester, Dover Manor nurses and friends, Judy, and Cindy.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery where pallbearers will be Brad Richardson, Matthew Tackett, Andrew Tackett, Jordan Tackett, Steven Baldwin, and Justin Pleus. Honorary pallbearers will be Mac Price, Dan Huber, Linda Demick, Bonnie Rodgers, and Carla Peak. Memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Jean’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.