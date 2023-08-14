Jean E. Rogers Richardson

Jean E. Rogers Richardson, 92, widow of John C. Richardson, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Dover Manor in Georgetown. Born March 28, 1931 in St. Albans, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William Brady and Ethel Lambert Rogers. 

