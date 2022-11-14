Jean McFarland Teegarden
Member of Salem United Methodist Church
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 10:13 pm
Jean McFarland Teegarden, 83, widow of Harold Lee Teegarden, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Maxine Pullen McFarland.
A member of the Salem United Methodist Church, she was retired from Clark Equipment as a materials specialist manager. After her retirement, she served as bus monitor with Scott County Public Schools. She enjoyed cooking for others and spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her children, T.K. Teegarden and Randy (Pat) Teegarden; brother, Jimmy (Jo Ann) McFarland; grandchildren, Amanda Kennedy, Stacy Teegarden and Christi Teegarden; great grandchildren, Gavin Clifton, Owen Kennedy, Malachi Moss, Isaiah Goins and Raylin Burgess; special friends, Barbara and Harry Tucker; as well as numerous cousins.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Johnson’s Funeral Home with services following at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
