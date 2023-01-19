Jean Tincher Gilvin, 87, widow of Gene Burns Gilvin, with whom she was married for 65 years at the time of his passing on Dec. 2, 2022, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Carlisle on Feb. 15, 1935, to the late Jack and Lena Mitchell Tincher.
Jean was a graduate of Nicholas County High School, a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, and a 50-year member of Scott County Homemakers. She enjoyed playing card games, going out to eat, enjoyed shopping trips, casino trips, enjoyed for years cross word search books, collecting Beanie Babies, and loved “porch sitting”. Jean was famous for her Christmas and Easter Cookies, but most of all she loved spoiling all her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Officer Douglas Gilvin, daughter, Sheri Gilvin, grandson, Phillip Scott Gilvin, and great-grandson, Joel Thomas Ulmer. Jean will be forever loved and cherished by her daughters, Marchel (Gene) Kirk, Ronda (Phillip) McClain, grandchildren, Dr. Michael Gilvin, Stacy (Josh) Kiel, Josh Gilvin, Jonathan Gilvin, Tracy (Derek) Ulmer, Dr. Kristina Kirk (Benjamin Wilson), Jacob Gilvin, Tina (Clay) Booth, great-grandchildren, Cassidy Gilvin, Peyton Gilvin, Jace Gilvin, Autumn Kiel, Christian Kiel, Ridley Ulmer, Elijah Kiel, Asa Ulmer, Kayden Gilvin, Jade Gilvin, Lena Booth, and Natalie Wilson. She is also survived by her siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends was held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, starting at 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Andrew Singh and Chaplain Esther Sapp officiating. Burial followed the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Michael Gilvin, Josh Gilvin, Jon Gilvin, Jake Gilvin, Phillip McClain, and Gene Kirk.
