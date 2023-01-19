Jean Tincher Gilvin

Jean Tincher Gilvin

Jean Tincher Gilvin

Jean Tincher Gilvin, 87, widow of Gene Burns Gilvin, with whom she was married for 65 years at the time of his passing on Dec. 2, 2022, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Carlisle on Feb. 15, 1935, to the late Jack and Lena Mitchell Tincher. 

To send flowers to the family of Jean Gilvin, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you