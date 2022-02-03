Jeana Cook Oldham
Member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Jeana Cook Oldham, wife of Robin Oldham, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. Jeana was born in New Orleans, the daughter of the late Jack and Anne Bevins Cook.
When Jeana was a child, the Cook family moved to Georgetown. Jeana attended Georgetown High School before entering Georgetown College. While in college, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1972. Jeana was a devout Christian and was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Georgetown. She was a eucharistic minister, a member of the Daughters of the King and a Sunday school teacher. She was a lifetime member of the Woman’s Association of Georgetown College.
In addition to her parents, Jeana was preceded in death by her sister, Judi Brandenburgh; brother, Jack and his wife, Margaret Anne. In addition to her husband, Robin, she is survived by their daughter Hunter (Scott) Weinberg; three granddaughters, Anne Miriam, Eloise and Beatrice Weinberg of Louisville; her twin sister Jayne Perkins of Frankfort; brothers, Bill (Marilyn) Cook of Winchester, Bob (Beth) Cook of Tega Cay, South Carolina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Georgetown. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Doug Ahrens, Ken Brandenburgh, Andy Cook, Ben Oldham, Trefor Thomas, Scott Weinberg and Rob Wilson. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.