Jeannie Yvonne Sharp Young
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Jeannie Yvonne Sharp Young, 71, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2021 at her home in Columbiana, Alabama. She was born April 10, 1949 in Georgetown to John and Barbara Sharp. She was raised in Georgetown and attended Georgetown High School.
She was married 41 years to her longtime friend and love, Larry Mac Young.
Jeannie was a devoted mother first and foremost. Jeannie was the strongest person. She wasn’t afraid of anyone or anything. She was a fierce Mama Bear.
She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Grammy.” She was a firecracker and always made people around her laugh.
She will be sorely missed and all whom loved her will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and undying love and caring for them. She is survived by her husband Larry Young, sister; Sandra Sharp McClure (Mike),children; Dennis (D) Polley (Lori) and Bradley Polley, grandchildren; Lauren Elizabeth Polley, Madison Polley, Tyler Polley, Ryan Polley and Kane Estes (Samantha), great-grandchildren; Ava Polley Burke, Hadleigh Estes and Noah Grace Kelley.
Please give generously to St. Jude’s Hospital and your local humane society.