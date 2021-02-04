Jeffery (Jeff) Earl Roberts
Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather
Jeffery (Jeff) Earl Roberts, 64, went to be with our heavenly father on Feb. 2, 2021. He was born on March 20, 1956 in Lincoln County to Howard Roberts and Darlena (Richard) Broady. He married his lifelong love and best friend, Karen Lee Roberts.
Jeff loved his family with a very strong heart as well as the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling and any kind of adventure he could find. He enjoyed all of God's creations and appreciated the beauty of each given day on this earth. He was very talented and a jack of all trades. He loved fixing things and working on cars or anything that he could make better.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Howard Roberts, mother, Darlena Broady, two brothers, Ossie and Michael Roberts, and a special nephew, Guy O'Connor.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Roberts. His children, Kristin (Paul) Thomason, Missi (Anthony) White, Michelle (Jamey) Maupin, and Richard Roberts. Grandchildren, Tiffany (Derrick) Epperson, Jenna (Steve) Bailey, Jared (Hali) Castle, Nikki Burge, Brittany (Joe) Baize, Timothy White, Ashlee McDaniel, Sara Roberts, Trentin Roberts. Great Grandchildren, Landen Thomason, Gabby Baize, Gavin Baize, Sadie Epperson, and expecting baby Castle in July 2021. Also left to cherish his memory is his sister, Sallie (David) Utter, step father, Richard Broady, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Mamie Lee, as well as a host of extended family.
Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Church of God. Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jared Castle, Timothy White, Derrick Epperson, Joe Baize, Steve Bailey, Vinny O'Connor, and Travis Roberts. Honorary pallbearers, Mike Burge, Darren Burge, Rick Burge, Greg Minix, Kevin Anderson, Keith Covington, Brian Hicks, David Tackett, and Ernie Burge.
Memorials may be made in Jeff's name to Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
