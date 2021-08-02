Jenny Jo Agnew
Member of First Presbyterian Church
Jenny Jo Agnew, 77, wife to Doug Borders, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born on Aug. 17, 1943 in Lebanon, Kentucky to the late Joseph R. and Jennie Duncan Sansbury.
Jenny received her Associate of Arts in Business at St. Catharine College, Springfield, Kentucky, in 1963 and was Class President. She worked in various capacities predominately in educational settings, but her constant focus and involvement was with her community and church.
She volunteered and served on various boards, including Girls, Inc., Mary Kendall Home, and Valley Interfaith Food & Clothing Center. She was a member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) for over 50 years where she served in various leadership roles, including President of her local chapter.
Her life was guided by, and a testament to, her faith. Throughout the years, she volunteered her time and talents in various roles at the church. As a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Georgetown the past 16 years, she was an Elder, Deacon, chaired the Communicare Committee since its inception, a member of the Presbyterian Women Circle, sang in the church choir and played chimes. She also founded the Church’s Summer Reading Program for children.
In addition to Church, she had great interest in the Arts — particularly music and drama, but most of all she loved her family. She was kind, compassionate, and loving as a wife, mother, grandmother, and to all her extended family — always quick to share her sweet smile and support.
In addition to her husband Doug, she is survived by her sons Rob Agnew (Rebecca) of Lexington and John Agnew (Suzanne) of Matlacha, Florida; step-children Lewis Borders (Margaret) of Louisville, Stephen Borders (Nina) of San Jose California, and Laura Laws (Brian) of Hebron, Kentucky; grandchildren: Madi, Blake, Liz, Preston, Tully and Johnny; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Zeidler, and brother, John Kelly Sansbury.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 317 East Main Street, Georgetown, with Rev. Wanda Olive officiating. The Church requests masks be worn by the public.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.O., benefitting continuing education for women, C/O Stephanie Godby, 4974 Hartland Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40515.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
