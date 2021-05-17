Jeraldine Bryant Barron
Member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church
Jeraldine Bryant Barron, 76, widow to Buford Junior Barron, passed away at home on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Georgetown. She was born in Scott County on March 27, 1945 to the late George and Myrtle Bryant. Jeraldine was a member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church, a graduate of Scott County High School, a former employee of Electric Parts and retired from WEDCO in Scott County. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved listening to music.
Jeraldine is survived by her children, Buford J. Barron II (Mary) of Midway, and Michelle Wells (Justin) of Georgetown; grandchildren, Justa Bowling (Daniel), Zelda Dozer (Ian), Aubrey Wells (Sarah), Duncan Barron, Harrison Barron; and great grandchildren, Maddox Dozer, Nova Dozer and Elsie May Bowling. She is also survived by her brother, C.A. Bryant and a special cousin, Janet Bledsoe. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Buford J. Barron, III.
Visitation for family and friends will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a service at the funeral home on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Connie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with the pallbearers being: Duncan Barron, Harrison Barron, Aubrey Wells, Ian Dozer, Daniel Bowling and Homer Bryant.
Guidelines as requested by Governor Beshear, will be in place.
