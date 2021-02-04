Jeremy Dale (JD) Curtis

Jeremy Dale “JD” Curtis, 49, passed away Jan. 30, 2021. Memorial service will be 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Owenton. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

