Jeremy Dale (JD) Curtis
Jeremy Dale “JD” Curtis, 49, passed away Jan. 30, 2021. Memorial service will be 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Owenton. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 10:03 pm
