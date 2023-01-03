Jeremy Gayle Gaines, 44, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Born September 8, 1978 in Georgetown, Kentucky he was the son of Tony Gaines and the late Dani Wright Gaines. Jeremy graduated from Scott County High School where he was a member of the FFA. He enjoyed his career in the hotel and restaurant management industry and worked in Las Vegas, Virginia Beach, and Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence and Laverne Ryan (Georgetown). Jeremy will be lovingly remembered by his father, Tony Gaines, Georgetown, life partner, Mychael Ludwin, Las Vegas, grandparents Tommy and Fannie Gaines (Stamping Ground), aunts and uncles; Glenn Wright (Teresa Wright) Georgetown , Mike Ryan (Nancy Ryan), Georgetown, Keith Ryan (Tammy Ryan), Georgetown, Tracey Kendrick (Jerry Kendrick), Georgetown, cousins; Richard Wright (Michelle Wright), Georgetown, Ashley Murray (T.G. Murray), Georgetown, Megan Curtis, Georgetown, Jeffrey Wright (Erin Wright), Georgetown, Jessica Gardner (Mark Gardner), Georgetown, Brandon Kendrick (Emily Kendrick), Albuquerque, Taylor Ryan Reynolds (Taylor Reynolds), Georgetown, Chad Ryan (Casey Ryan), Georgetown.
Mychael and the family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and love to Sherrie Harper and Lori Kirby Ochocki for the constant love and care they gave Jeremy while he faced his battle with cancer.
As a man who loved life Jeremy wished to have a celebration. He wanted to be remembered with sharing of happy stories that celebrate what was good in his life. Join us January 7th at Country Boy from 3:00-5:00 to laugh and remember the life of this special soul. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Jeremy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com
