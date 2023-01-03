Gaines, Jeremy.jpg

Jeremy Gayle Gaines, 44, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Born September 8, 1978 in Georgetown, Kentucky he was the son of Tony Gaines and the late Dani Wright Gaines. Jeremy graduated from Scott County High School where he was a member of the FFA. He enjoyed his career in the hotel and restaurant management industry and worked in Las Vegas, Virginia Beach, and Chicago.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence and Laverne Ryan (Georgetown). Jeremy will be lovingly remembered by his father, Tony Gaines, Georgetown, life partner, Mychael Ludwin, Las Vegas, grandparents Tommy and Fannie Gaines (Stamping Ground), aunts and uncles; Glenn Wright (Teresa Wright) Georgetown , Mike Ryan (Nancy Ryan), Georgetown, Keith Ryan (Tammy Ryan), Georgetown, Tracey Kendrick (Jerry Kendrick), Georgetown, cousins; Richard Wright (Michelle Wright), Georgetown,  Ashley Murray (T.G. Murray), Georgetown, Megan Curtis, Georgetown, Jeffrey Wright (Erin Wright), Georgetown, Jessica Gardner (Mark Gardner), Georgetown,  Brandon Kendrick (Emily Kendrick), Albuquerque, Taylor Ryan Reynolds (Taylor Reynolds), Georgetown, Chad Ryan (Casey Ryan), Georgetown. 

Service information

Jan 7
Celebration
Saturday, January 7, 2023
3:00PM-5:00PM
Country Boy Brewing
101 Innovation Way
Georgetown, ky 40324
