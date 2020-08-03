Jerry Kyle Richardson
Active in Georgetown community
Jerry Kyle Richardson, 71, of Georgetown, passed away at his home at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1948 in Inman, Virgina and raised in Lynch, Kentucky to coalminer and union organizer Vivian Richardson and mother Eula Mae Hicks Richardson. After contracting polio at the age of four he spent many years of medical care, surgery and rehabilitation at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, where he was greatly influenced by the extraordinary nurses and staff. He went on to get a masters degree in education at the University of Kentucky and teach middle school in Louisville before moving to Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he taught social studies and history for 23 years to thousands of students who loved him for his fairness, honesty, and caring. After retiring he moved to Georgetown where he became active in community issues, including saving the old jail, restructuring the Scott County Animal Shelter policies, moving the Scott County/Georgetown Museums to the ole post office, building the Scott County Health Department in downtown Georgetown and working tirelessly to bring the non-smoking ordinance to Georgetown and Scott County. He also, with his friend Eve Oakley, started the yearly Fourth of July Parade. In Georgetown he was preceded in death by his dear friends George Newell, Harry Lee Wilburn, John Toncray, Louise Taylor, Eve Oakley and numerous others. He loved promoting fairness and justice, talking politics, writing short stories and micropoetry, tweeting, creating abstract art and in general just being alive.
He is survived by his best friend, love and wife of 40 years, Kelcey Ann Koiwopa. He is also survived by his son Aaron Richardson of Destin, Florida and family including three grandchildren and three great grandchildren, older brother Vivian “Bud” Richardson of Rosedale, California, and beloved sister Betty Doan of Owensboro. He is also survived by a dear Twitter friend Teresa Evangeline and many, many others who knew him as his alternate Persona, Cletis Stump. His is also survived by Fluffy the akita dog, Uncle Pony the appaloosa, Earostotle “Muler” the mule and Nick the retired thoroughbred.
He is preceded in death by his father Vivian Richardson, cherished mother Eula Mae, brother Robert of Lynch, Kentucky, and sisters Lanada Sue Johnson of San Jose, California and Francis Ann Sievert of Pacifica, California.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive #13, Georgetown, KY 40324.