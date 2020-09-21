Jerry Price Southworth
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Jerry Price Southworth, 68, of Monticello passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Lake Cumberland Hospice after reaching the age of 68. He was born on February 21, 1952 in Columbus, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Leona Southworth.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Christine Southworth, and his children, whom he loved dearly: William (Geraldine) Southworth of Georgetown, Kelsey Vaughn of Whitley City, Kentucky, Amanda Moore-Rattey (Don) of Port Charlotte Florida, Chad Southworth of Somerset, Heather Gainey (Devin), Kelly (Jamison) Southworth, Travis Southworth, all of Monticello and Aaron (Ree) Southworth and family of Tompkinsville. He loved nothing more than spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Tracy and Tyler Southworth of Georgetown, Ashley, Andrew, Matthew and Kaitlin Sloan and Elizabeth Moore of Port Charlotte Florida, Emily (Kelly) Bryant of Whitley City Kentucky, Cassie Southworth, Danielle Gainey, Hailey Gainey, and Dylan, Brennan, Bryar, and Weston Southworth, all of Monticello, and Aubriana and Rylan Southworth of Somerset. He had two wonderful great grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his five siblings, Dale (Alice) Southworth, Tonya (Tony) Miracle, Beverly (Bill) Linville, Susie (Mike) Presley, and Darrell and Ronnie Southworth, all of Georgetown.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and two sisters, Denise and Phyllis.
Jerry was a kind man with a contagious laugh who loved to joke around with all who knew him. He was a jack-of-all-trades that could make anything out of anything, creating beautiful masterpieces that looked like they belonged in a shop. He enjoyed making a variety of trinkets; jewelry, windchimes, and model cars/airplanes to name a few. He had a keen interest in motorcycles, particularly Harley Davidson makes, and enjoyed working on cars during his free time. He loved animals, and each of his pets had a special place in his heart. He made sure that they all were showered with affection. To know Jerry was to love him, and his guidance will continue to show in the hearts of everyone who was blessed to love him.
Services will be held at long Lick Baptist Church, 4712 Long Lick Road Stamping Ground, KY at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. Held outside under the pavilion. Masks are required, and six feet social distancing must be practiced.